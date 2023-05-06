William R. Jackson passed away at the age of 88 on May 1, 2023.
He was born in Cookeville on June 1, 1934, and spent 36 years in Chattanooga before moving to Lebanon for the last 23 years of his life.
He was preceded in death by — his parents, Basil and Lucy Jackson — along with other immediate family members Phillip Jackson, Nancy Clark, Gilberta Pate, Roberta Maynard, Bob Evridge, and Joel Baxley.
Mr. Jackson is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Juanita Huffard Jackson; his three children, Becky Kegley (Billy), Dale Jackson, Nancy Baxley; and grandchildren, Matt Kegley (Kelli), Brent Easley (Rachel), Kyle Kegley, April Moseley (Josh), Taylor Jackson, Sarah Baxley, Maddy Baxley, Katie Evridge, Rebecca Givens (Patrick). He was great-grandfather to Connor Kegley, Cade Kegley, Camille Kegley, Rowen Easley, Isla Easley, Jude Moseley, Haddie Moseley, and Robert Givens.
Mr. Jackson was a graduate of County High School and the school of hard knocks.
He supported his family as an appliance repairman and incorporated them all into the business.
From the age of 11, his spare time was spent on a golf course.
Mr. Jackson and his wife had a special heart for orphaned and abandoned children. His home was often a refuge for foster children.
He was a life-long member of the Church of Christ and in his Lebanon years worshiped with the College Hills congregation.
His sense of humor and sarcasm will be missed.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, from 10 a.m. until noon. Interment will follow at Cookeville City Cemetery.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
