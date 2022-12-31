The graveside services for William Stewart, 77, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon, prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by William and Altha Neal Stewart.
Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Bettie Talley Stewart; biological son, William Shanon Jarret; five other children, including three sons, Paloverda Talley of Hermitage, Roy Clark of Nashville, Relando Clark of Chicago, Illinois; and two daughters, Latisha Caldwell, Michelle Caldwell.
Buck always overshadowed with love: Moses, Rhoshadda, Lamodesty, Malya and Bakari; two sisters, Cora Maggie Seay, Josie (John Frank) Williamson; sisters-in-law, Stacey Talley, Melanie Talley, Margie Talley, Kizzie Jennings; brother-in-law, Adrian (Sarah) Talley; along with many other family members and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
