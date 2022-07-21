Wesley Winfree, as he was affectionately known, passed away on July 15, 2022, at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation.
He is survived by: his children, William Wesley Winfree II, Keenan Winfree, Britton (Leslie) Winfree, Keaira Crutchfield; father, Elder Wendell Wilkie (Ruby) Winfree; seven grandchildren; siblings, Debbie (Bob) Jennings, Wendell Wade (Dana) Winfree, Waymon (Laura) Winfree; stepbrother, Khron Wharton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other cousins, relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.