Former Wilson Central kicker/punter Adam Williams is making himself available for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on social media Tuesday night.
The University of Memphis punter for three seasons, Williams averaged 43.5 yards on 145 punts during his Tiger career, including 48 inside the 20. He had a career-long punt of 77 yards in 2019 and a 76-yarder the same season when he averaged 44.8 yards, the best of his career. As a fourth-year junior in the just-completed season, he posted a 42.5-yard average on 43 boots.
A member of the Wilson Central High Class of 2017, he redshirted that fall and, because the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility to all players in 2020, has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining. But he is in his fourth year of college and his mother, Christie, indicates in another post he is nearing graduation with a degree in sport and leisure management.
In his post, Williams thanks God, his family, past-and-present U of M coaches, including current Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his Memphis successor Ryan Silverfield, and his former Wilson Central coaches, including head coach Brad Dedman and assistants Josh Crouch (now the Green Hill head coach) and Chris Dowell (the longtime City of Lebanon fire chief who coaches on the side and is currently on Chuck Gentry’s Lebanon staff).
As a Wildcat senior in 2016, he scored 91 points on 43-of-46 extra points and 16-of-18 field goals, including a long of 55 yards. He had a touchback rate on kickoffs of 96%. He averaged 47 yards on punts, including a long of 73 yards as he was named a finalist for TSSAA Tennessee Titans Kicker of the Year, which is the Mr. Football award for kickers.
