Willie B. Corder Allison, 100, passed away at her residence on Nov. 24, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her sisters — Hazel Harris, Annie Brown — and brothers, James and Foster Corder.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Margaret Ashworth, Rochelle (John) Hall, Frankie (Charles) Miller, Karen (Richard) Rullicka; son, William (Lillie) Corder; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; along with a host of special friends, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She will lie in state for public viewing on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Annette Zimondi will serve as the eulogist, and Larry Hatcher will be the officiant.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
