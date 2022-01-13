Willie Eugene Hawkins, 92, of Lebanon, a native of Sparta, passed away at 10:05 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Mr. Hawkins, affectionately known as “Big Bud” to family and friends, was born on May 10, 1929, in Sparta to the late E.D. and Cora Lance Hawkins.
He had a work career that spanned from a mechanic for U.S. Steel to a Sparta Police Department officer under chief Walter Lowery. He also did auto body work for most of his life.
Big Bud was an avid fisherman and played pool five days a week.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings — Charles Hawkins, Ida Mae Stone, Ruth Atnip, Bobbie June Cockrell and Pauline Humphrey.
Survivors include: his children, Bill (Sherry) Hawkins, Wanda Hawkins, Gerald Swindell, Sandra Sloan, Pamela (Tom) White, Keith Hawkins; a step-daughter, Denise (Eddie) Burchek; a brother, James Willard “Little Bud” Hawkins; and his companion, Alice Sellars. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive
Big Bud’s family has entrusted Hunter Funeral Home with his cremation, and a private family service will be conducted at a later date.
