NASHVILLE — Joe Willis made four saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season and Nashville played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the clubs.
Nashville (4-5-6) is unbeaten in its last four matches — with three straight draws. Minnesota (6-5-5) played to a scoreless draw for the second time in three games.
Willis came out of his area in the 65th minute to deny Ethan Finley’s lofted attempt on a one-on-one breakaway. Willis is tied with Columbus’ Eloy Room with seven shutouts.
Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves for his fourth clean sheet in front of an announced crowd of 3,478 at Nissan Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.