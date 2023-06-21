Funeral service for Wilma Faye Morelock was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gordon Lee officiating.
Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mrs. Morelock, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at her home on June 15, 2023.
Born on Oct. 15, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Noah and Beatrice Walls Bogle.
She had worked at Wilson Sporting Goods and was a Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her children, Virginia Ann Vancour, Billy Ray Hayes, Glenda Kay Billings, Winston Lee Morelock, Jr.; sisters, Irene Crocker, Mary Maynard, Elwana Ford; and brothers, Thurman Bogle, Floyd Bogle, Frank Bogle, Mac Arthur Bogle, and Wayne Bogle.
She is survived by: her husband, Winston L. Morelock; daughter, Janice Johnson; two sisters, Brenda Speck, Dorothy Bogle; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
