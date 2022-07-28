Frances Ferrell Bates passed away on July 26, 2022, at age 65.
The funeral service, conducted by Johan McGregor, is at noon on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Conatser Cemetery following the service.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Wilma Frances Vantrease Ferrell Bates was born in Carthage to Ruth Allmon and James Vantrease.
Like so many locals, she worked at Toshiba.
She enjoyed drawing, word-search puzzles, karaoke and gospel music.
She attended Love’s Way Church.
Mrs. Bates is survived by: her husband, Roy Bates; daughter, Heather (Dave) Gilliam; step-children, Tina Bates, Tonya Bates, Phillip Bates, Shane Bates; grandchildren, Angelina Gilliam, Colby Gilliam, Sierra Gilliam, Sebastian Gilliam; siblings, Debbie (Steve) Tucker, Judy Kennedy, Carrie (Ted) Neff, Tony Vantrease; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Allmon and James Vantrease.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
