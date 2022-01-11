Wilma Jean Montgomery Jones, 87, of Mt. Juliet passed away on Jan. 4, 2022 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born on Jan. 27, 1934 in Smith County, she was the sixth of 16 children belonging to William Herschel and Bessie Lee Vaughn Montgomery.
The family relocated to Wilson County in 1946, where Wilma lived the remainder of her life.
She married William Lewis Jones in 1956, and they lived their entire married life located off of Stewarts Ferry Pike in the Suggs Creek area in a house built by Lewis.
Their children are William Terry Jones, Lee Ann Jones Howard and Lewis Scott (Dawn) Jones, and their grandchildren are Walter Thomas Howard IV, Dylan Scott Jones, Samuel Montgomery Jones and Madison Shea Jones.
In addition to her son, daughter and grandchildren, she is survived by: siblings, Viola Mable Stephens, Reba Doris Smith, Betty Sue Ricketts, Sheila Edwards, Grady (Clara) Montgomery, David (Patricia) Montgomery, Charles (Gail) Montgomery, Neal (Colebra) Montgomery; and numerous other relatives.
Preceding her in death were: her husband, Lewis (in 1996); son, William Terry (in 2001); along with her parents and siblings, Leota (Robert) Wrye, Ogeal (Frank) Carpenter, Erlene (Herman) Hardin, Christine (Roger) Napier, Johnny (Wilma) Montgomery, Tamer (Bobbie) Montgomery and Billy (Myrtle) Montgomery.
Mrs. Jones was a member of the Glade Church and a homemaker.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Dr. Trevie Dean will officiate, and family will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.