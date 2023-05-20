Wilson Bank & Trust management and staff recently finished their campaign to raise funds to support United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland.
The local United Way works to raise funds to support 40 local programs and several in-house programs, as well as the 2-1-1 help line.
“We are so grateful that WB&T management and staff are so supportive of our local United Way,” said United Way of the Upper Cumberland President John McMillin. “WB&T is a long-time partner, giving not only to us but to many local causes that support our residents.”
McMillin explained that this year’s amount of $15,000 given by employees through a payroll deduction campaign will help thousands of people in their service area.
“This is a great example of why we encourage residents to do business locally since supporting businesses in our own communities comes full circle so that they are able to give back to our friends, neighbors and those in need,” McMillin said.
