WILSON BANK & TRUST DONATION PHOTO

Wilson Bank & Trust management and staff award a check for $15,000 to United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland employees. The check is a result of the bank’s latest giving campaign to benefit the local United Way health and human service programs.

 Submitted

Wilson Bank & Trust management and staff recently finished their campaign to raise funds to support United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland.

The local United Way works to raise funds to support 40 local programs and several in-house programs, as well as the 2-1-1 help line.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.