Wilson Bank & Trust has taken part in financial literacy month by promoting financial literacy in all of their 29 offices around Middle Tennessee.
Wilson Bank & Trust employees are visiting local schools discussing topics such as budgeting and banking basics with students.
Wilson Bank & Trust director of security Elvis Huff will visit local senior centers, educating on scams targeting senior adults and financial fraud.
Financial literacy month promotes financial literacy among all age groups and the need to educate Tennesseans about the importance of personal financial wellness for the state’s future prosperity.
During the month of April, banks from across the state will take part to help build and support financially literate citizens.
Wilson Bank & Trust showed its commitment to the initiative with a free online financial literacy platform, Smart Money. Smart Money helps equip citizens with the skills and critical knowledge to make smart financial decisions.
“Wilson Bank & Trust is proud to empower so many citizens with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions,” said Scott Jasper, chief retail officer of Wilson Bank & Trust. “It’s a testament to our investment in the communities we serve.”
Colin Barrett, president of the Tennessee Bankers Association, added, “Bankers view financial literacy initiatives as a top civic priority, and we’re proud of their efforts to educate their local communities. Early introduction and continued exposure to financial education can yield life-long benefits for every Tennessean.”
— Submitted
