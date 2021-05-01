While the football-loving world is hanging on every Mel Kuiper Jr. pronouncement and every named called by Roger Goodell this weekend, Adam Williams is waiting for the NFL draft to end.
That’s when the former Wilson Central kicker/punter is expecting his phone to light up.
The University of Memphis punter the last three seasons, he was the only college punter with collegiate eligibility remaining to declare for the draft, he’s not expecting his name to be one of the 259 called from Thursday through today.
Though eight punters have been drafted in the last three years, most kickers/punters enter the league through the free-agency route, and many bounce from team to team before either finding the right situation in the league or not. It often seems teams looking for kicking specialists literally get them off the street.
“I don’t think anyone is going to take the chance on drafting me,” Williams told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I always bet on myself. I don’t have any problem going up against any pro and trying to take their job.”
His career average of 43.5 yards per punt is second in Tiger history and his boots of 77 and 75 yards are two of the five longest every at Memphis.
Williams, who redshirted as a freshman, has been out of high school four years and is nearing his degree in sports and leisure management, so he does have something to fall back on in the real world.
CBSSports.com has Williams rated as the sixth best punter and 411th prospect overall. But with a lower salary cap in place this season, teams are expected, if they haven’t already done so, to cut some high-priced veterans with an eye toward younger, less-experienced talent. Si.com lists Dallas, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Carolina, Las Vegas and Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay as 11 such teams.
As soon as the 259th player, commonly known as “Mr. Irrelevant”, is called late this afternoon, Williams’ phone should start getting busy as teams look for free agents to bolster training camp rosters.
