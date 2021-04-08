Jeff Long was named head boys’ basketball coach for Friendship Christian School, it was announced Wednesday.
He replaces Travis Kring, who resigned following his only season on Coles Ferry Pike.
“I was blown away by the support and love I felt from the Friendship administration during my interview and visit to campus,” Long said in a release. “I am a follower of Christ and have been praying for the Lord to show my family where he wants us. I immediately knew this is where we were meant to be. Special things are happening at Friendship, and I am glad I get to play a role in it, both as a leader in the classroom and on and off the basketball court.”
Long spent the previous two seasons assisting FCS-graduate Michael Teeter at Wilson Central, during which time the Wildcats tripled their win total this past season to a fifth-place regular-season finish in District 9-AAA. He oversaw the offense where the team improved its scoring, transition game and efficiency.
Before Wilson Central, Long was head coach and athletic director at Southside where the Saints improved from a three-win team to 13 in 2018-19. He also spent two seasons at West Wilson Middle.
A four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer at Hendersonville, Long helped the Commandos to two Region 5-AAA tournament appearances and a district championship appearance. He was the 2012 Sumner County co-Player of the Year and a two-time all-district and all-region performer.
He played four years for Bryan College where he was twice named Academic All-Conference and, as a senior, NAIA Academic All-America. He earned a bachelor of science in exercise and health science and a master’s in teaching and learning.
“We are very excited about Jeff Long taking over our basketball program,” FCS athletic director John McNeal said in the release. “We look forward to him building good fundamental basketball players but also followers of Christ. We feel that he will bring a very exciting brand of basketball to FCS.”
Long is married to former Mt. Juliet High and Trevecca Nazarene player Kaci Britt Bell, whose father is former longtime Golden Bear coach Tim Bell.
The couple welcomed their first child, Luka James, last November. They reside in Lebanon.
