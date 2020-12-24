BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wilson Central’s indoor track and field team faced teams from 28 states last Saturday afternoon in the Galleria Games.
Individual Wildcat results were:
FemaleKennadi Yoder: 60 meters :8.39 (school record), 200 meters :27.52.
Madeline Bittle: 60 meters :8.74, 60 hurdles :12.95, 200 meters :28.82.
Ava Coffman: 60 meters :8.55, 200 meters :28.82, triple jump 30-7.
Maya Follmer: 60 hurdles :10.69, 200 meters :29:06, triple jump 30-9.25 (fifth place), long jump 15-8.75 (eighth).
Diana Denemark: 400 meters 1:04.36, 800 meters 2:28.68 (eighth).
Lexx Atwood: shot put 24-8.5 (third), weight throw 29:5.25 (second).
Haley Hobson: 400 meters 1:13.53, 800 meters 2:52.06 (10th).
MaleMalachi Clemmons: 60 meters :7.53, 200 meters :24.34.
Zach Jacobs: shot put 41-3 (second), weight throw 56-5.25 (school record, first place).
Nolan Edwards: 60 hurdles :11.11, long jump 17-6.75 (14th), 200 meters :25.55.
Abe Gizaw: 60 meters :7.82, 200 meters :25.89.
Dakota Tomlinson: 60 meters :7:85, 200 meters :25.85.
Elliott Hughes: 400 meters :55.8, 800 meters 2:08.66 (13th).
Jude Wilt: 400 meters :56.03, 800 meters 2:16.4.
Braden Huynh: 400 meters :62.74, 800 meters 2:20.91.
Landon Mason: shot put 33-3.75, weight throw 37.8.75.
Terrence Harris: shot put 32-4.75, weight throw 37.4.
Gladeville Middle SchoolCarleigh Hughes: 400 meters 1:11.09, 800 meters 2:36.96 (seventh).
Caroline Irvin: 400 meters 1:13.5, 800 meters 2:43.95.
Mackenzie Egan: 400 meters 1:15.56, 800 meters 2:55.24.
Noah Smith: 400 meters 1:06.97, 800 meters 2:31.71.
Nathan Cornelison: 400 meters 1:07.49, 800 meters 2:37.7.
Brayden Kirby: 400 meters 1:08.33, 800 meters 2:38.48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.