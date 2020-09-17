Wilson Central finishes second in regular-season finale

GALLATIN — Wilson Central closed its regular golf season Tuesday with second-place finishes in a District 9-Large tri-match at Long Hollow.
Host Gallatin won both with the girls prevailing 151 to Wilson Central’s 160 and Green Hill’s 191.
The Green Wave won the boys with a 333. Central scored 379 and Green Hill 432.
Kate Castle led the Lady Wildcats with a second-place finish in the girls’ match, scoring a 78. Sister Sarah Castle was fourth with an 82 and the third sister, Molly, was fifth with an 84.
Wildcat teammates Zac Wilson and Bryce Gettler tied for third place in the boys’ match with 86s. Ethan Marcum was 10th with 100 and Brayden Ham 11th with a 107.
Wilson Central will host the district tournament at Pine Creek next Monday morning. The top three teams and five individuals will advance to the Region 5 tournament which will tee off Sept. 29, also at Pine Creek.
Castle, Wilson lead WCHS golf to high finishesGREENBRIER — Wilson Central’s Sarah Castle was the low medalist as she and her sisters helped the Lady Wildcats defeat Donelson Christian on Monday while Zac Wilson’s second-place finish helped the Wildcats finish as the runner-up in the boys’ event at Oak Hill Golf Club.
Castle carded a nine-hole 35. Sister Kate Castle had a 38 to finish second and Molly Castle 42 for fourth as Central scored a 73, 13 strokes ahead of DCA.
Davidson Academy won the boys’ tri-match with a 179. Central was second with a 182 and DCA third with a 198.
Wilson tied for second place with a 40, followed by teammate Bryce Gettler in fourth place with a 41. Ethan Marcum was fifth with a 44, Brayden Ham 14th with a 58 and Colby Muller 15th with a 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.