Wilson Central girls, Green Hill boys win at Country Hills

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls rolled to a District 9-Large triangular match win over Green Hill and host Beech on Monday at Country Hills Golf Course.
Green Hill won the boys’ match.
The Castle sisters made it a clean sweep of the top three places to give Wilson Central 157 points. Sarah Castle shot a 78, Kate 79 and Molly 87.
Green Hill was second with 189 with Savannah Clark leading the Lady Hawks with an 88. Sydney Spence shot 101 and Rachel Richardson 127.
The Hawks won the boys’ match with 346, 20 stroke ahead of second-place Beech.
Brennan Huber led Green Hill with an 80, followed by Brice Lamont’s 82, Carson Cole’s 91 and Ashton Conley’s 93. Michael Greenfriend notched a 95.
Wilson Central turned in a 417, led by Zac Wilson’s 95, good for an eighth-place tie. Bryce Gettler carded a 101 and Ethan Marcum 107. Logan Vorhies fired a 114.
Green Hill and Wilson Central will join county rivals Lebanon, Watertown and Mt. Juliet in the Wilson County Invitational at Pine Creek at 8 a.m. Monday.
Lebanon teams finish second as Mitchell shoots season lowGALLATIN — Lebanon’s boys and girls finished second in a tri-match with Greenbrier and host Gallatin at Long Hollow Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils posted a score of 349, trailing Greenbrier’s 302 and ahead of Gallatin’s 352. The Lady Devils lost to Gallatin 157-188. Greenbrier did not field a girls’ team.
Ryan Wood’s 79 led Lebanon’s boys while Ryan Becht racked up an 84, Gabe Keith 89 and Carson Byrd 97. John Hodge had a 102.
Daryl Mitchell shot a season-low 86 for the Lady Devils while Katelyn Anderson added a 102. Caroline Wright totaled a 120.
Lebanon’s teams will join the other four public schools for the Wilson County Cup on Monday at Pine Creek. Tee time will be at 8 a.m.
