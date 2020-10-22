The playoffs officially kick off in two weeks, but there may be a playoff atmosphere at Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium tonight when Wilson Central visits the Blue Devils in a game in which the loser could be in trouble as far as qualifying for the postseason.
Most other games in Wilson County also have playoff implications to some degree. But one that won’t will be a postseason-quality matchup as Upperman visits Watertown’s Robinson Stadium in a battle of region champions.
Wilson Central at Lebanon (tonight)
The game was rescheduled for Thursday because of a chance of rain in the weather forecast Friday night. The coaches agreed to move the game Wednesday morning.
The Wildcats and Blue Devils are both 1-2 in Region 4-6A, trailing a trio of 2-1 teams. That makes a total of five teams trying to squeeze into four playoff spots.
“It’s very important and it does have that (playoff) feel to it,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the matchup.
“The way the region has shuffled so far, it has that feel to it,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “The winner still controls their destiny and the loser might have to have some help.”
The game may be more crucial to the Blue Devils, who will host 2-1 Rossview next week while the Wildcats take on winless Station Camp to close the regular campaign.
Regardless of the playoff implications, this looks like a solid matchup between the 5-3 Blue Devils and 4-4 Wildcats.
“They’ve got a good team,” Gentry said of the Wildcats. “Their running back (Zavier Ali) is a bid kid who can run the football. The quarterback (Tristan Lewis) played really, really well against us lat year and he’s back. He throws the ball really, really well. They have some receivers who can catch the ball.
“They’re very, very tough up front on defense, as well.”
“They’re big up front,” Dedman said of the Blue Devils. “It all revolves around (running back DeQuantay) Shannon. He’s a really good football player. He’s someone you got to make sure you read your keys and take care of your alleys because he’s really shifty. He can make a cut at any point in time and he’s really hard to bring down.
“The offensive linemen have really good size up front. They come off the ball well. It’s definitely going to be a line-of-scrimmage game and it’s something we’re going to have to take care of.”
Lebanon is coming off a 27-23 win over a playoff-bound Stewarts Creek team, the Blue Devils’ third straight win.
“We’re playing okay,” Gentry said. “We played pretty good on offense, pretty good on defense and pretty good on special teams.
“We still need some work in all three phases. But when no one plays bad in any of those phases, it tends to make for a pretty good night of football.”
The Wildcats have won four of their last six with quality efforts in five of those games. They were off last week.
“We were banged up coming off of the LaVergne game,” Dedman said. “The bumps and bruises have healed and the aches and pains have gone away — at least that’s what we hope for.
“We’re about as healthy as we could hope for.”
Dedman said junior tight end Clayton Duke is gone for the season after undergoing knee surgery two weeks ago.
Upperman at WatertownThe Bees have the Region 4-3A championship locked up with a 6-2 season record. The Purple Tigers have a third straight 4-2A title in their back pocket at 7-1.
“It’s a good prep for the playoffs,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “It’s going to be a good physical football game. We’ll have to play well to get the win.”
Upperman runs a power-spread offense with two backs.
“Primarily a running team,” Webster said of the Bees, who run a 3-3 defense. “They’ll throw it when they have to, but they want to run the ball.”
Watertown will close the season at East Robertson next week before beginning a run of potentially as many as four November games as long as the Tigers keep winning. The Purple have won six straight since a four-point Week 2 setback to Class 4A Nolensville.
“We still got some improvement (to make),” Webster said. “We’ve improved every game this year, but we still have improvement.
“We’re not getting complacent. We’re just trying to get better every week.”
Bell Buckle Webb at Friendship ChristianThe Commanders have a home game in the Division II playoffs locked up. Whether it’s in the first round or second (following a bye) is yet to be seen. Friendship is tied at 4-2 in the East Region with King’s Academy but own the tiebreaker. In the mix is Middle Tennessee Christian, which will play one fewer region game because of COVID but has a win over FCS and a loss to King’s. Friendship will also only play nine games, having had to cancel a non-region tilt with Davidson Academy, which coach John McNeal fears could work against his team in tiebreaker scenarios.
Webb will be on the road in two weeks, but the Feet figure to be a tough out with a 4-3 overall record, 2-3 in the region.
“For being a young program in TSSAA, they’ve really done a good job,” McNeal said of the Feet. “They’ve always had good athletes. Their coach (Jeff Mitchell) has done a good job of getting more players out.
“Their receivers could play for anybody.”
All things considered, the Commanders are in a good place after dealing with quarantines and early losses to MTCS and undefeated Donelson Christian. They’ve won three straight to improve to 5-2.
“We’ve had a couple of weeks with all the players, all the coaches,” McNeal said. “We’ve gone back to doing fundamental work we would normally do early in the fall.
“The last couple of weeks have been better, definitely, without some of the distractions we had been having.”
Mt. Juliet at Station CampThe Golden Bears are a good bet to break a two-game losing streak when they travel to winless Station Camp. At 2-1 in Region 4-6A, Mt. Juliet is down a tiebreak to fellow 2-1 Rossview, but will host 3-0 Hendersonville (which faces Rossview this week) next Friday.
“These last two weeks are pretty simple,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “The easiest way for us to win the region is for Hendersonville to beat Rossview and for us to win the last two, and for Lebanon to beat Rossview and us to win the last two.”
Mt. Juliet should at least get a first-round home playoff game if the Bears do what they can control, which is close out with two wins after losses to Rossview and Class 5A power Oak Ridge.
“We’re definitely battle tested,” Perry said. “You always want to know going into the playoffs who can play and who can’t, and now we know.”
Station Camp has struggled the last few years, which Perry attributes to the rezoning of schools in Sumner County, which has stripped the school of hundreds of students. Both MJ, which lost a chunk of its student body to the new Green Hill, and SC will slip to 5A next year according to enrollment figures released by TSSAA last week.
“Station Camp, what they’ve been through the last couple of years, we can relate to,” Perry said. “When you lose 800 kids, you lose football players, you lose talent, and it’s hard to overcome that.
“Their future looks very bright… They have a good freshman team.”
Green Hill at Lakeway ChristianThe Hawks inherited the Lions from the RePublic schedule Green Hill partially picked up when the Nashville charter school shuttered its football program. Lakeway, like Green Hill, is playing a hodge-podge schedule this year with no playoff eligibility before joining a region next year. GHHS is expected to play in Class 5A while Lakeway, which is 0-5 this year going into its season finale, will probably join the East Region of Division II with Friendship and Mt. Juliet Christian. The school is located in Morristown, located east of Knoxville.
“I’ve only got two films, so I don’t know much about them,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Lions. “Got a really good quarterback (sophomore Hunter Vaughn is a running quarterback while freshman Levi Martin is a passer) and a wide receiver I haven’t seen yet.
“They’re a spread team, likes to throw the ball a bunch, run a lot of RPOs (run-pass option). The quarterback runs the show.”
Lakeway runs a 4-3 defense, led by freshman linebacker Hunter Clevinger.
“They load the box,” Crouch said. “They play a cover-2.
“(Clevinger) is a good football player for them.”
On the flip side, Green Hill has won three straight after the Hawks opened their program with a forfeit win and five straight losses.
“We’re confident right now,” Crouch said. “The kids are buying in, having fun. Coaches are getting used to getting the kids in the right spot. We’re playing good football right now.”
Middle Tennessee Christian at Mt. Juliet ChristianThe Cougars (3-4 for the season and 3-1 in the East Region) are trying overtake Friendship and King’s to grab the No. 2 seed (and first-round bye) while injury-riddled MJCA (1-7, 1-4) is taking its last gasp effort to make the playoffs.
“They’re not bad,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said of the Cougars. “They’ve got a new coach (B.J. Robertson), a pretty good quarterback. They’re playing pretty decent ball this year.”
With longtime running back Kemari McGowen and his 3,000 career rushing yards having graduated, the face of the Cougar offense is now quarterback Aiden Hooper.
“They’ve turned into a throwing team,” Davis said. “They throw the ball about 80% of the time.”
Mt. Juliet Christian is more balanced. But as for who throws the ball with veteran starter Christian Link sidelined with an Achilles injury has been a question mark. Running backs Kam Curtis and Brendan Dunn and receiver JaMarion Thomas took turns taking the snaps and throwing the passes against Friendship Christian last week.
“With Christian playing so long, people getting real-time action, it’s always different getting under the lights,” Davis said. “Just trying to see what we could do, se what we have.”
Davis, who said Link will be fine eventually, had just 16 players available last week and will probably run the quarterback-by-committee approach again this time.
“I’m at the mercy of the injury report,” Davis said.
