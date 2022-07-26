Wilson Central High School Principal Travis Mayfield was recently named as the new Wilson County Schools Deputy director of operations.
Mayfield has served as principal at Wilson Central High School since 2015. Under his leadership, the school has achieved numerous state and national awards/honors.
His new role as the district’s director of operations is one that he’s eager to start.
“I was happy being the principal at Wilson Central,” Mayfield said. “But this position will be an opportunity to make a difference across the school system in an area that really interests me. Having been a principal for a number of years, I feel I can contribute to district decision-making, knowing how students, teachers and administrators will view a particular change or building project.”
With the district experiencing substantial annual enrollment growth, the school system feels that effective project planning and operations management among its current schools — and schools to be built in the future — is essential for its long-term success.
“We are very excited that Mr. Mayfield is taking on this position,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “What he brings to this district is valuable in so many ways. We’re fortunate to take his skills that’s brought so much success in his career and place them into this important position. Through previous conversations with him, the ideas and strategies he has for this position will benefit everyone greatly.”
Duties for his new role have already taken shape.
“My first assignment is to visit every campus, assess the needs of (that) particular building with the help of the school principal,” Mayfield said. “My focus has always been on students, and even in this new role, I will continue to think about how students are impacted when it comes to district-level decisions.”
The search for a new principal at Wilson Central is underway, and Mayfield’s replacement will be announced as soon as a formal decision is made.
