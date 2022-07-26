Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.