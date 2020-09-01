FRANKLIN — For the second time in three days, Wilson Central and host Battle Ground Academy had to wait out a lightning delay. But on Saturday, the two bands of Wildcats were able to get their game in with BGA taking a 12-8 triumph.
BGA running back Sean Williams’ 57-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter broke a 6-6 tie.
James Clay scored a safety late in the period when WCHS outside linebacker forced BGA’s quarterback into an intentional-grounding penalty in the end zone to bring Wilson Central within 12-8 going into the fourth. But the visitors, whose trip here two nights earlier was for naught as lightning prevented the contest from starting, couldn’t mount another successful drive as they fell to 0-2.
Following first period interrupted by a lightning delay, the teams traded second-quarter touchdown passes. Brett Brown’s 30-yard strike to Daniel Morra six seconds into the stanza put BGA, playing its opener, up 6-0.
Central struck back late in the period on a 66-yard score from Tristan Lewis to Abe Gizaw.
Wilson Central is scheduled to open its Region 4-6A schedule at 7 p.m. Friday when Rossview visits WCHS for the Wildcats’ home opener. It will be the Hawks’ opener as Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools delayed the starts of their seasons due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.