Wilson Central succumbs to Cleveland in state finals

THOMPSON’S STATION — John Kramer considered this undefeated Wilson Central wrestling team to be among the best of his 13 Wildcat squads.
But Cleveland never seems to rebuild, rather reload. The Raiders racked up their fourth straight dual championship by beating the Wildcats 39-28 in the Class AAA state final last Saturdawy night at Independence High School.
And Kramer, who collected his 700th career win earlier in the day during the quarterfinal round, was blaming himself afterwards.
“It’s my fault; I didn’t have the right lineup out there,” Kramer said after the Wildcats finished as the runner-up for the fifth time, including the past two seasons. “I should have moved some kids around and I didn’t, so I take full blame for that match. We were one match away and we could have won it if I had made some changes.”
Wilson Central got off to a fast start when Riley Fort pinned Jackson Bradford at :49 at 132 pounds to stake the Wildcats to a 6-0 lead.
But Cleveland’s Hagen Cooper and Trae McDaniel posted back-to-back pins and Lucas Chittum got an injury forfeit as the Raiders opened a 18-6 lead.
Central came back behind Samuel Griggs’ 13-3 major decision and Brady Jarvis’ 8-2 victory, bringing the Wildcats within 18-13.
But Cleveland followed with a major decision, a pin and a 1-0 victory to reopen the margin to 31-13.
Jesse Richardson broke the run with a pin at 285. Thomas Borders, at 120, and 126-pounder Connor Warnock wrapped up the match with a 2-1 win and a pin at 1:16, respectively, to trim what had been a 39-19 Cleveland lead as the Raiders wrapped up a 15-0 season.
Wilson Central went 30-1 with a lineup noted for its strength from top to bottom.
“It’s one of the top two teams that I’ve coached here,” Kramer said. “We just had a pretty solid kid in every weight class and when you can do that you’re going to win matches.”
Kramer and the ‘Cats began the day with a 37-33 win over Cleveland’s crosstown rival Bradley Central in the quarterfinals at Centennial, marking the coach’s 700th win. Wilson Central followed with a 39-36 semifinal win over Science Hill before coming over to Independence for the final.
“It means I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Kramer, who coached in his native Michigan and a year in Guam before coming to Gladeville in 2008. “I’ve been doing this for 33 years. It was nice to get 700 wins, especially in the first match of state duals.”
Against Bradley, borders opened with a forfeit win at 120. Connor Warnock won a 13-5 major decision at 126 and Avery Warnock 5-2 at 132 before Riley Fort posted a pin at 138.
Following a Bradley 10-5 victory, Steven Fisak and Brady Jarvis posted pins and Samuel Griggs and Matthew Hills won decisions to give Central 37 points, enough for the victory, before the Wildcats absorbed forfeits the final five matches to make the final score deceptively close.
Central also forfeited the final six matches against Science Hill after building a 39-0 lead on pins by both Warnocks and Alan (Cole) Fort, decisions by Riley Fort, Fisak and Hills and forfeits by Griggs and Jarvis.
