Wilson coaches working on contingencies if Nashville schools can’t play

When Josh Crouch became Green Hill’s inaugural coach last winter, he probably never dreamed he would spend so much time on scheduling.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all plans to be written in pencil. Crouch has made three separate full-season schedules for his Hawks.
When Metro Nashville Schools announced last week classes would remain online only into October, it essentially forced the public school football teams to stay on the sidelines as well, affecting the schedules of outlying schools which had MNPS teams on the docket.
With Green Hill opening in the second year of the two-year scheduling cycle, it kept the Hawks out of a region. Crouch was still able to make out a 10-game schedule. But when RePublic, a charter school, decided to drop football for this season, Green Hill inherited much of its schedule with Crouch keeping a couple of teams from his original slate for the end of the year.
But now, two of those Metro teams, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford, appear unlikely to be able to play. In addition, private school Franklin Road Academy has yet to play this season, leaving three straight weeks of possibly no games for the Hawks.
“I’ve talked to all of them,” Crouch said Friday. “I’ve replaced all of them in pencil.”
Crouch went to three Rutherford County teams whose region includes Nashville teams who haven’t kicked off their seasons to fill those holes, should they officially come open.
Smyrna, which happens to be Crouch’s alma mater, will come to Green Hill on Sept. 18, giving GHHS a fourth home game to go with the previously scheduled three. Father Ryan will replace FRA at Green Hill on Sept. 25 before the Hawks travel to Stewarts Creek for a Thursday game Oct. 1 to replace the trip to Stratford.
“If Metro comes out and can play, that’s our region and we’ll play (Pearl-Cohn and Stratford),” Crouch said. “Otherwise, we have a backup plan.”
Wilson Central’s Brad Dedman and Mt. Juliet’s Trey Perry don’t have that many games to reschedule, but they’ve been busy as well. While Perry has been making plans to make sure the Golden Bears have a homecoming opponent later this month, Dedman has tentatively booked a Sept. 11 trip to Kenwood in Clarksville to replace a game at Antioch.
“It’s just in pencil,” Dedman said. “Nobody’s signed anything (contract) yet. That’s just what we’ve agreed to take place.”
Dedman had already had to replace a game after Overton was unable to play last week. The Wildcats instead went to Battle Ground Academy in Franklin. Central is scheduled to open the Region 4-6A schedule this week against Rossview, another Clarksville team which, like all Montgomery County public school teams, sat out the first two weeks of the campaign but were planning on a Labor Day weekend start. The Rossview game would be the Wildcats’ home opener.
“We’re just trying to do our best to get a full season out of our football team as best as we can,” Dedman said.
Perry doesn’t have a 10-game schedule set in stone, or even in ink, but he does have a plan to cover Mt. Juliet’s homecoming in the event Maplewood is unable to come to Elzie Patton Stadium. Spring Hill, scheduled to come to Mt. Juliet during fall break Oct. 8, would fill Maplewood’s Sept. 25 slot with the fall break date remaining open for the time being. That will also serve as senior night, Perry said, mirroring a trend with many teams (not just football) electing to honor seniors early in case seasons are shut down before the end by the pandemic.
“If we have a chance to fill the fall break date, we will,” Perry said.
