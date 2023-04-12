Wilson County Senior High 4-H members Jeffery Sowders, Anna Crutcher, Sarah Powell and John Hancock had quite an eventful few days from March 19-22. The group had the opportunity to experience the premier leadership event of the state 4-H activity, the Tennessee 4-H Congress. Through the conference, youth in the ninth and 10th grades learn how to develop a better understanding of citizenship and see how it relates to everyday living.State 4-H Congress offers leadership experiences, encourages 4-H members to assume and continue leadership roles in their communities, and provides experiences for students to develop a greater appreciation of the history and traditions of Tennessee.
Students took part in activities such as the state public speaking contest, where Wilson County’s John Hancock placed third in the state. Other activities that youth were involved in were Know Your Government, in which 4-H members discussed and voted on fictional bills at the State Capitol’s Senate and House chambers.
