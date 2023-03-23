Wilson County 4-H has been represented at two regional and nationally-known judging contests recently.

Twelve Wilson County 4-H members participated in the Tennessee Beef Agribition Livestock Judging contest on March 11 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. At the open contest, 4-H members from across the Southeast evaluate several different classes of beef cattle, sheep, swine, and goats and answer questions about characteristics of livestock in each class.

