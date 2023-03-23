Wilson County 4-H has been represented at two regional and nationally-known judging contests recently.
Twelve Wilson County 4-H members participated in the Tennessee Beef Agribition Livestock Judging contest on March 11 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. At the open contest, 4-H members from across the Southeast evaluate several different classes of beef cattle, sheep, swine, and goats and answer questions about characteristics of livestock in each class.
Junior division competitors included Wyatt Erwin and AraBella Wiygul.
In the junior high division, John Hancock, Elijah Hancock, Sarah Powell, Ivy McGillis and Samuel Cordray competed in a very competitive contest. The team of John Hancock, Elijah Hancock, Powell and McGillis placed eighth out of 22 teams.
Senior high participants included Anna Powell, Carley Eldridge, Bella Jost, Kaleigh Carlisle and Sara Wright.
Livestock judging participants will participate in the Central Region 4-H Livestock Judging contest in April.
Additionally, Wilson County 4-H excelled in the Central Region Horse Judging contest, which was held at Middle Tennessee State University’s Miller Coliseum on March 13.
Within the horse judging contest, 4-H members learn to evaluate various aspects, such as horse confirmation and performance classes.
In the junior division, Bristol Barnett and Avayah Anderson placed as the fifth and ninth high individuals, respectively.
The Wilson County junior team placed third overall in the contest. Junior team members included Barnett, Makensie Schroder, Hayden Nicholas and Anderson.
The junior high division was well-represented by 4-Hers Addison McQuary, Cordray, Addison Brummett, Connor Robinson, Emery Vensel, McGillis, Addison Major, and Harley Trotter. Connor Robinson and Harley Trotter received top-10 high individual placings, with Robinson placing fifth and Trotter receiving ninth.
The Wilson County junior high A team placed sixth overall, and the Wilson County junior high B team received 11th place overall.
Wilson County 4-H also had two senior high teams consisting of Abigail Whicker, Hannah Cesaretti, Jordan Davis, Abby Clawson, Ian Clawson, Drake George, Jack Pyburn, and Cooper Shotts.
Abby Clawson received the fifth high individual recognition in the senior high division.
The Wilson County senior high A team placed seventh overall, and the Wilson County senior high B team placed 10th overall.
Brittany Barnett and C.J. McQuary served as the Wilson County horse judging coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.