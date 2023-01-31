Over the past few months, approximately 655 4-H members participated in their local 4-H club public speaking contest.
There 95 students who were first-place winners in their classroom and were invited to attend the Wilson County Public Speaking Contest, which was held on Jan. 10 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. There were 35 4-H members who participated in the county-wide contest.
Two first-place winners in each grade were chosen to represent Wilson County at the Area 1 Public Speaking Contest, which was held at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin on Jan. 17.
Fourth gradeFirst place-Ishita Gupta, Springdale Elementary
First place-Carlee Ward, Watertown Elementary
Second place-Bryce Jaquish, Southside Elementary
Third place-Brinley Holcomb, Carroll-Oakland Elementary
Fifth gradeFirst place-Lilly Housewright, Coles Ferry Elementary
First place-Isabel House, Coles Ferry Elementary
Second place-Lauren Douglas, Coles Ferry Elementary
Third place-Avery Grubbs, Southside Elementary
Seventh gradeFirst place-Ivy McGillis, Honor club
First place-Elijah Hancock, Honor club
Ninth gradeFirst place-John Hancock, Honor club
Area 1 Contest winners included:
Fourth gradeFourth place-Ishita Gupta, Springdale Elementary
Participation recognition-Carlee Ward, Watertown Elementary
Fifth gradeParticipation recognition-Lilly Housewright, Coles Ferry Elementary
Participation recognition-Isabel House, Coles Ferry Elementary
Seventh gradeThird place-Ivy McGillis, Honor club
Ninth gradeJohn Hancock-Top five individual
Hancock will now be eligible to move on to the Central Region contest, which will be held at Cumberland University on Saturday.
