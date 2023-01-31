Over the past few months, approximately 655 4-H members participated in their local 4-H club public speaking contest.

There 95 students who were first-place winners in their classroom and were invited to attend the Wilson County Public Speaking Contest, which was held on Jan. 10 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. There were 35 4-H members who participated in the county-wide contest.

