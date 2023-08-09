MURFREESBORO — The Wilson County 4-H junior high team of Audrey Cline, Essie Mae Shehane and Elise Ivey placed third at the Central Region 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Skillathon, which was held on July 26 at the Rutherford County Extension Office.
At the contest, youth identified different items related to foods and cooking, sewing and clothing, and housing and interior design. Additionally, teams had to complete a life skills assessment in which youth are given a scenario related to FCS and develop a presentation giving solutions to the scenario problem.
