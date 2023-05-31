Eleven Wilson County 4-H members traveled to River Pointe Ranch in Carthage on May 15 to compete in the 2023 Central Region 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest.

The contest consists of youth learning to identify wildlife based on their physical characteristics, sounds, skulls, pelts, and tracks. Youth also learn to manage wildlife habitats by touring a piece of land at the contest location and designating specific wildlife management practices for given species.

