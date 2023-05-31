Eleven Wilson County 4-H members traveled to River Pointe Ranch in Carthage on May 15 to compete in the 2023 Central Region 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest.
The contest consists of youth learning to identify wildlife based on their physical characteristics, sounds, skulls, pelts, and tracks. Youth also learn to manage wildlife habitats by touring a piece of land at the contest location and designating specific wildlife management practices for given species.
In the junior division, Wilson County’s team of Annabelle Strand, Elsie McGlothlin, and Levi Pulley placed second, with McGlothlin placing as the third high individual and Pulley being the ninth high individual.
Junior individual competitors included Maddox Barnes and Sebastian Cothron, with Barnes receiving sixth high individual in the junior division.
In the junior high division, the Wilson County team of Colton Fisher, Elijah Hancock, Elise Ivey, and Max Spires placed third, with Ivey and Fisher being the sixth and seventh high individuals, respectively.
Wilson County was well represented in the senior high division by 4-H members John Hancock and Rita Butkevicius.
