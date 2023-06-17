Wilson County 4-H member Sarah Powell was selected to serve in the role of county reporter at Tennessee 4-H Congress in March.
In that role, Powell was able to speak to organizations like the Wilson County Farm Bureau about her experiences at the event.
“While I was there, I was able to hear Gov. Bill Lee speak to us about how 4-H impacted him and how we are the future leaders in 4-H,” Powell said.
Powell was also able to visit the state capitol and meet with some of Wilson County’s legislative leaders, including State Rep. Clark Boyd and Sen. Mark Pody.
“Through these meetings, I was able to learn more about the Senate and the House of Representatives and what they do in their jobs,” Powell said.
During the 4-H Congress delegates’ time at the state capitol, they were able to vote on real-world bills in the House and Senate chambers.
This helps them to learn how bills are created into laws.
“One of the (mock) bills that I debated and passed was making ag in the classroom available to children in kindergarten through fifth grade,” Powell said. “Having the opportunity to pass a bill for children to be educated about where their food comes from is impressive and amazing to be able to do.”
The 4-H Congress experience was rounded out with a trip to the Nashville Zoo, the citizenship banquet to recognize state winners in project portfolios and public speaking, and the inaugural ball.
