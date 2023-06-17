4-H COUNTY REPORTER PHOTO

Sarah Powell served as the Wilson County 4-H county reporter at the Tennessee State 4-H Congress in March.

 Submitted

Wilson County 4-H member Sarah Powell was selected to serve in the role of county reporter at Tennessee 4-H Congress in March.

In that role, Powell was able to speak to organizations like the Wilson County Farm Bureau about her experiences at the event.

