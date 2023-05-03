Wilson County 4-H was well-represented at the Central Region 4-H meats and livestock judging contests, which were held at the Middle Tennessee State University Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro on April 6.

The meats judging contest took place first. Participants were required to identify various cuts of meat by their species, primal/wholesale cut name, retail cut name, and cookery method. Participants also judged and answered questions about various cuts of meat based off of quality standards.

