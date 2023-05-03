Wilson County 4-H was well-represented at the Central Region 4-H meats and livestock judging contests, which were held at the Middle Tennessee State University Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro on April 6.
The meats judging contest took place first. Participants were required to identify various cuts of meat by their species, primal/wholesale cut name, retail cut name, and cookery method. Participants also judged and answered questions about various cuts of meat based off of quality standards.
In the meats judging contest, Wilson County 4-H had one junior high team and one senior high team. Junior high team members included Samuel Cordray, Ivy McGillis and Elijah Hancock, placing fourth overall. Senior high team members included Cole Baird, Kaylee Rocha, Liberty Hill and Lexi Smith, and that foursome placed second overall and earned a spot at the state contest, which will be held at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in June. Hill and Rocha placed sixth and seventh individually, respectively.
One senior high individual participant was John Hancock.
More than 350 participants competed in the livestock judging contest.
Wilson County 4-H had one junior team, consisting of AraBella Wiygul, Maddox Barnes and Jacie Phillips; one junior high team consisting of team members Elijah Hancock, Wyatt Erwin, McGillis, and Cordray; and three senior high teams consisting of team A (John Hancock, Sarah Powell, and Anna Powell), team B (Callie Pearson, Skylar Baird, Hill, and Smith), and team C (Kaleigh Carlisle, Bella Jost, Sara Wright, and Carley Eldridge).
Senior high individual participants were Gavin Lowery, Kaylee Johnson, Trinea Shipman, and Kallee Nelson.
The junior high livestock judging team came away from the contest placing first in the region, with Wyatt Erwin placing as the sixth high individual in the division.
