Earlier this year, Tennessee sought to redesign the application process for charter schools looking to set up shop in the state.
Charter schools are not new to Tennessee, but the change does represent a shift away from local school district autonomy to a state-controlled commission in Nashville.
New language regarding the application of charter schools alters the ultimate deciding party, because if an applicant is denied at the local level by a county school district, they now have a fallback, an appeal to Tennessee Charter School Commission (TCSC), which is the body that reviews appeals if the initial application is denied.
Wilson County does not currently have any charter schools. However, during a meeting on Thursday, the Wilson County Schools Policy Advisory Committee laid out a path for handling the requests of potential charter-school applicants.
“There are many charter schools that have been coming to the state,” said Lauren Bush, WCS deputy director of policy and student services. “We have not had a charter-school request in our district, but we do need to establish a policy for approving charter schools.”
Any move will still require the final approval from the Wilson County School Board’s approval, but the committee was able to reach an agreement about establishing policies for the possibility of charter-school applications in the future.
WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell indicated that given the language in the state law about charter schools, he was unsure of what kind of enforceability a local-level denial to a charter school might have.
Similarly, Bush explained that in nearby Rutherford County, a charter school was ultimately approved by the TCSC. The committee was not dismissive of charter-school applicants but rather explored how best to work within the confines of policy to implement them.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, charter schools are public schools operated by independent, non-profit, governing bodies. In Tennessee, public charter school students are measured against the same academic standards as students in other public schools.
Local boards of education ensure that only those charter schools open and remain open that are meeting the needs of their students. Local boards do this through rigorous authorization processes, ongoing monitoring of the academic and financial performance of charter schools, and, when necessary, through the revocation or non-renewal of charters.
The policy manual that WCS reviewed on Thursday would establish a review team that would be responsible for making a recommendation to the school board.
“The director of schools shall develop an orientation for the team to ensure consistent evaluation standards,” reads the policy.
The review team would be responsible for making recommendations to the school board about charter schools’ application, progress and any contracts with WCS.
There are oversight measures included in the policy that would allow the school board to oversee and annually evaluate charter schools to ensure that they meet performance standards and targets set forth in the charter-school agreement. The charter schools would also be subject to at least one annual visit, where data will be collected along with other qualitative information. The director of schools would be responsible for coordinating and conducting that visit.
In the event that the charter schools violate any part of the agreement or performance deficiencies are observed, intervention from the county school district would be the next step, with revocation a possibility if violations persist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.