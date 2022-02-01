The county entity that administers oaths, issues search and arrest warrants, sets bonds and orders of protection will soon have two new members. They are among multiple appointments made by the Wilson County Commission during its most recent meeting.
The two men appointed to the judicial commission are Gregory Walsh and Kevin DeLong.
“Both of these individuals have very impressive backgrounds,” said Chief Judicial Commissioner Lisa Coltogirone. “They have extensive experience in the criminal justice system. Mr. Walsh has served as sergeant in law enforcement for 30 years. Mr. DeLong has served in law enforcement, as a major, for 29 years. They are both retired. And they have been presented and endorsed to the judicial committee.”
Commissioner William Glover, chairman of the judicial committee, said that the two positions would be part-time.
“They will go through the standard background check,” Glover said. “If they pass that, then we are going to put them to work.”
Coltogirone shared a few of the numbers about the number of cases that her office is handling.
“We have had a very busy year this year,” Coltogirone said. “Our office has issued 5,765 warrants. That is an average of 480 warrants per month. We have also issued 249 orders of protection.”
Coltogirone endorsed the new candidates, predicting that they will be “significant assets” to the judicial commissioners office, as well as the county.
Industrial development board
The county commission also appointed three members to fill a six-year term on the industrial development board. Terry McPeak, Jay Morris and Tiffany Wright were approved for the three seats during the commission’s regular-scheduled meeting last Monday at the Wilson County Courthouse.
McPeak was appointed to the board in January of 2020, to fill an unexpired term of Vondie Smith who resigned. McPeak is a Wilson County native who lives in Norene and serves as the Norene Community Center trustee and president. McPeak also owns McPeak Farms and retired from Middle Tennessee Electric after 41 years.
Morris is a fifth-generation Lebanon native. He graduated from Lebanon High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Currently, Morris is a mortgage lender at Cardinal Financial.
Wright is from Mt. Juliet, where she lives in a home owned by her family for more than 100 years. She also graduated from UT, Knoxville. However, she went to high school in Mt. Juliet. Wright’s experience is also in mortgage lending. She is a mortgage banking area manager with FirstBank in Nashville and Central Tennessee.
Audit Committee
Lisa McIntosh was selected to fill the seat vacated by the recent passing of Jerry Taylor. She will fill the vacancy through July. McIntosh is the office managing director of the Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro offices of Blankenship CPA Group. She has more than 40 years experience in public accounting.
She is an active member of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, Tulip Grove Baptist Church and serves as the treasurer of the local pregnancy care center.
