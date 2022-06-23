Despite concerns that Wilson County might have to raise property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year in order to fund increased wages for county employees, the Wilson County Commission approved the budget ordinance on Monday without including any such increase.
After Wilson County conducted a pay study to compare county employee wages with neighboring counterparts, the results indicated that the necessary raises would require more than $6 million.
The Wilson County Budget Committee and the county’s department heads have met several times over the last couple of months to discuss how to balance needs with available funds.
Ultimately, the budget was passed unanimously by the full commission. The certified property tax rate will remain at $1.90 per $100 of assessed value.
Schools report
In his report to the commission, Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell touched on the school system’s safety protocol in the wake of questions that poured in after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
“There are no words to describe what we experienced in the education world, in news reports from the community in Texas,” Luttrell said. “Our thoughts and prayers go with them.
“There have been a lot of conversations (about safety protocols). I want to reiterate, we do not share with the public. I have had a lot of requests to share our plan. We can’t share our plans. But I will tell you Steve Spencer, our safety director, and Sheriff (Robert) Bryan and the (school resource officers) department, we have one of the most comprehensive plans I have ever looked at.”
Luttrell indicated that the system’s plan had already been tested to some degree.
“Part of that plan we did put in place when the train derailed, and within a matter of minutes, that plan went into effect, and we were able to move some kids,” Luttrell said. “Now that is nothing on the scale of the shootings we are hearing about, but our first thought and prayer is that we never have to enact this plan for a shooting.”
Luttrell also informed the county commission that his deputy director of finance, Michael Smith, would be departing the school system. Smith will be moving to Rutherford County.
Special recognitions
The meeting also featured a larger-than-normal slate of special recognitions.
The Watertown High School baseball team was recognized for its recent state championship.
Lebanon city councilor Fred Burton was recognized with a lifetime achievement award.
The school resource officer that saved a student from choking at Green Hill High School last month, Chase Dillard, was awarded a medal of valor.
Mt. Juliet Middle School teacher Tyler Hallstedt, who won a Milken Educator Award, was also recognized.
