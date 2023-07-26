A Wilson County commissioner is facing drunk driving charges after a non-injury crash on Thursday night in Mt. Juliet.
District 8 commissioner Kevin Costley is facing charges that include DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and violation of the implied consent law.
Costley is also the head softball coach and in-school suspension teacher at Mt. Juliet High School. The Wilson County School District is aware of the arrest and is reviewing information.
According to the arrest report, a Mt. Juliet Police Department officer was dispatched to a non-injury crash at the Kroger on North Mt. Juliet Road. Dispatch notified the officer of a truck with a damaged front bumper fleeing the scene of the accident.
After the truck was seen swerving on North Mt. Juliet Road, a traffic stop was initiated.
When the officer arrived at the Kroger parking lot, Costley was identified as the driver.
The arrest report details that Costley originally said that he’d swerved because he was checking his phone. When he was asked if he’d had anything to drink, Costley responded that he’d had “two draft beers.”
The officer stated in the arrest report that he then noticed that Costley’s eyes were red and glossy. The officer also stated that Costley smelled strongly of an intoxicant.
Costley was asked to exit the vehicle and to complete three standard field sobriety tests. After administering a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test, a walk-and-turn test and a one-leg-stand test, the officer determined that he was too intoxicated to operate the vehicle.
Costley was placed under arrest for DUI. He denied submitting a blood sample and agreed to submit to the penalties of Tennessee’s implied consent law. The implied consent law states that any individual driving a vehicle in Tennessee has given consent to a blood or breath test to determine the drug or alcohol levels in their blood.
A loaded firearm was found in Costley’s car upon a search, resulting in the charge for possession of a handgun while under the influence.
