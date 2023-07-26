Kevin Costley 1

Mt Juliet High School head softball coach Kevin Costley (at left) was arrested on Thursday evening and charged with driving under the influence. Costley also serves as a Wilson County commissioner.

 Andy Reed/Lebanon Democrat

A Wilson County commissioner is facing drunk driving charges after a non-injury crash on Thursday night in Mt. Juliet.

District 8 commissioner Kevin Costley is facing charges that include DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and violation of the implied consent law.

