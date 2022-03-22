The old post office building that used to house the Wilson County Election Commission is going up for bid, leaving its future in question.
Could it become a showcase for local history?
During a meeting earlier this month, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto told the Wilson County Budget Committee that he has explored partnerships with various organizations and entities to potentially transform the post office into a type of history museum.
“We had the conversation about whether we could create a historic district by using the old post office,” Hutto said. “We spent some time with the city of Lebanon to see if we could put (Wilson County Tourism and Development) in the building), along with Historic Lebanon and the city’s museum.”
The mayor indicated that Lebanon did not express much interest in the partnership.
Wilson County District 23 Commissioner Sue Vanatta urged the committee and her fellow commissioners in attendance not to relinquish such a long-standing piece of the county.
“(If we sell) we would be losing a lot of our history,” Vanatta said. “It’s so centrally located. If you are in the post office and go north, you have Pickett Chapel, the oldest brick building in the county. To the south, you have the Wilson County Archives. To the east, you have the Wilson County Veterans Museum, and to the west, you have the square.”
Hutto said that some potential suitors had checked out the property and expressed interest in retaining its dated aesthetic. The building is on a historic registry, so any structural or material change could result in it losing its designation.
The building previously served as the home base for the WCEC, which moved into the old Fred’s building on Gay Street (beside the current post office) last October.
“Is it a good idea to sell it and recoup revenue,” said Annette Stafford, the Wilson County District 20 Commissioner. “I think we are stuck between a rock and a hard place about what we should do.”
Once bids were collected, it would return to the budget committee.
“It’s a historic building,” said Tommy Jones, the Wilson County District 14 Commissioner. “There could be interest far and wide, and I can’t imagine anybody trying to change the outside of a historic building.
“Let’s put it out for bids and see what comes back. We can discuss it more at that time.”
The building would first have to be declared surplus and then put out to a blind bid for a month.
The county recently surplussed the road commission office on Oak Street and was able to get more than $500,000 in return for it. The post office building was appraised in April of 2021 for approximately $850,000.
The building can go out on the bid market on March 28. The window would be open for four weeks until April 22. Then, the bids would be opened on April 28, and the next budget meeting is on May 5, which is when the totals could be brought back to the committee.
