Implementing a new pay plan for county employees is expected to cost approximately $6.6 million.
Based on the financial surplus accrued over the past year, the county still needs to come up with approximately $2.5 million, and it needs to be in recurring dollars.
During a Wilson County Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard plotted a few possible paths to get there. Those options included a possible tax increase or some combination of transfers between various county funds by using growth revenue.
“There are two tax options,” Maynard said. “You could raise the tax rate by $0.04. You could pay for it out of (the American Recuse Plan), for a couple years, which I don’t recommend, but if you wanted to do that and give yourself time to run a public referendum on a wheel tax, public safety or something like that, I guess you could.”
However, Maynard indicated that he preferred a different route.
“The general fund needs $2.2 million to make up its share of the pay plan,” Maynard said. “(The Solid Waste Department) needs $16,000, and the (road commission) needs $205,000. (In total), I need $2.5 million. What I am proposing is you take it out of debt service, and that you replace it with transfers from the capital projects fund.”
That option would only serve as a short-term solution.
“You still have money in the capital projects fund, but eventually you would lose the ability to go build whatever out of capital projects,” Maynard said. “That is what we would eventually sacrifice.”
According to Maynard, in 2022, Wilson County will take in a total of $27.6 million dollars. In debt payments, it spent $23.5 million, leaving a $4.1-million surplus, which can be used toward the pay plan. That is where the remaining $2.5 million comes in.
Maynard cautioned against doing too much to impact the borrowing power of the county. Borrowing costs are up to $70,000 per $1 million borrowed. For example, with a $50-million project like rebuilding West Wilson Middle School, $3.5 million is required to borrow the money.
“Worst-case scenario, if I am wrong, debt service has enough to take care of it,” Maynard said. “Your wild card here is development. As long as it continues to go through the roof, you are good. If you were to see a significant economic slowdown, in no case, what we propose (is not) going to be harmful in the next 12 to 18 months.”
Like the basic law of gravity states, what goes up must come down, so Maynard is cautioning against optimistic future projections.
“We are going to return to normal levels of spending,” Maynard said. “It’s not my goal to tuck $5 million away every year. I don’t want to go backwards on a regular basis because we can’t survive that way, but these last two years, they are just weird. Do you want to pretend like next year is going to be 20% more than this year?”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto added, “(Maynard) knows the easiest thing to do would be to say let’s raise taxes. After all, we haven’t done that but twice in 14 years. Let’s do that. At the same time, he values the citizens here, and if we have revenue, it would be almost a sin to tax them when it’s there.”
The pay plan was ultimately approved by the budget committee to move forward in the budgeting process.
“From what I have heard and what I have seen, we definitely need to do this for our employees,” said Wendell Marlowe, the Wilson County Budget Committee chairman. “We have been presented with a way to do it without significantly sacrificing anything in the county government.”
