A packed courtroom rejoiced after a measure to rezone land on Burford Road was defeated by a 15-10 vote during Monday evening’s Wilson County Commission meeting.

The matter concerned 66 acres that are located at 1310 Burford Road. The developer, Jordan Fleming, requested permission to rezone the 66-acre plot from agricultural low-density to a residential planned unit development (PUD).

