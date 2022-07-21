A packed courtroom rejoiced after a measure to rezone land on Burford Road was defeated by a 15-10 vote during Monday evening’s Wilson County Commission meeting.
The matter concerned 66 acres that are located at 1310 Burford Road. The developer, Jordan Fleming, requested permission to rezone the 66-acre plot from agricultural low-density to a residential planned unit development (PUD).
Dozens of neighbors in the area of district 6 filled the courtroom on Monday to voice their opposition to the rezoning, citing concerns over traffic, flooding, and decreased property values that might result from a large subdivision in a low-density area of the county.
The vote to deny the rezoning came despite the Wilson County Planning Commission forwarding the request to the county’s highest governing body with a positive recommendation and comments from the planning department supporting the rezoning.
According to the department comments, Fleming asked for one variance to the county’s planned unit development standard requirements in the application request, a PUD overlay on a tract less than 100 acres.
The property is in Wilson County commissioner Kenny Reich’s district. Reich took issue with the commission neglecting cues from the planning department and planning commission.
The commissioner indicated that development, such as the proposed subdivision, in a rural area was not ideal but that growth was coming to Wilson County regardless of whether residents wanted it.
“If we aren’t going to listen to (Wilson County Planning Director) Tom Brashear and his office, and you aren’t going to listen to your planning commission that voted unanimously, I think our next vote needs to be to do away with these two departments, and just let people come in and speak so y’all can decide what you are going to do,” Reich said.
The commissioner commented that he doesn’t like development either but that it’s coming to Wilson County whether he is one to vote for it or not.
Reich’s fellow commissioner, William Glover, motioned to defer the matter, aligning with requests from the neighbors attending the meeting until the county conducted further deliberations and impact studies. However, that vote was defeated.
Wilson County commission Mike Kurtz objected to a deferral, suggesting that it would be akin to kicking the can down the road when, as he sees it, the commission needed to frame the matter in a different context.
“This isn’t about water,” Kurtz said. “This isn’t about safety or how many people are in the parking lot of the school (Carroll-Oakland School). This is about the county commission looking at the rules we have in place and following those rules.
“The only way this could pass the proposed zoning is if the PUD goes along with it. The PUD in our rules also states (a minimum of) 100 acres. It doesn’t state 50 or 60. I understand variances, hardships and common sense. (If it was) 97 acres ... 95 acres ... yeah, we may give a variance for that. But there is a 34-acre difference in what we are being asked to approve and what the rule is. So the question, framing it the right way, is are we going to follow our own rules or not. I don’t know what good a deferral does, because we are going to be right back here with that same question in 30 or 60 days. I oppose the rezoning because our rules don’t allow for it.”
Before voting to approve the rezone, Wilson County commissioner Bobby Franklin indicated that he felt things could be worse.
“I’m from Mt. Juliet,” Franklin said. “Things have developed out without a PUD, and anything goes. If you’re concerned about your property values, it may not be a 2,000-square-foot, heated floor area, 50% brick stone. It may not have a provision that if we run across something on land, they aren’t going to get to develop it. They may not get (all the lots they want) out of this, but they’re going to have to build 2,000-square-foot homes. So, I’m going to vote for this just, because I think it could be worse if I don’t.”
After the meeting, several neighbors expressed satisfaction with the outcome. Tol Swindell said that he was “pleased” it did not get rezoned.
“I’m friends with the Graves (the property sellers),” Swindell said. “I wanted them to be able to profit off of their property. It’s their right, but I think there is a way to do it without affecting other residents. I was pleased it didn’t get rezoned. I just don’t want my property or the neighbors’ property to be negatively affected by it.”
Another individual who spoke out in opposition during the public hearing, Jeff Brown, commended the commission for the vote.
“The right thing happened tonight,” Brown said. “Commissioner Kurtz had the right idea. It’s not zoned for PUD. One hundred acres has to be for PUD housing. They got 66 acres. It shouldn’t even have been up for discussion.”
