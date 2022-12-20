A Wilson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Dec. 12 for driving under the influence.
A Wilson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Dec. 12 for driving under the influence.
Brandon Cannon was arrested by the Lebanon Police Department Officers near midnight.
Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said that because it involves a law-enforcement officer, the case is being handled by the Wilson County District Attorney’s Office.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said that Cannon is a veteran officer with the department and that the department has begun an internal investigation.
“He was booked into our jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 13, and was charged with driving under the influence,” Moore said. “After learning of his arrest, he was immediately placed on administrative leave and has been decommissioned while awaiting the outcome of his case.”
Whenever it’s reported that a law-enforcement officer is arrested in Tennessee, there are two things that can happen. They can be decommissioned or decertified.
“Being decommissioned basically means that he’s limited to desk duty here at the office,” Moore said. “Being decommissioned, he won’t be able to continue his normal duties and responsibilities.”
Assistant District Attorney David Roseberry said that the Wilson County District Attorney’s office will handle the investigation themselves.
“Sometimes, if an attorney in a district, or police officer or somebody the district attorney has worked a lot with (is arrested), then they would sometimes send a DA from another district that doesn’t know the individual to come in and handle the case,” Roseberry said. “I’ve talked to Jason Lawson about it, and we feel confident with the resources that we have that we’ll be able to handle it ourselves.”
No trial date has currently been set for Cannon’s case.
