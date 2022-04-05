Wilson County authorities were called in to assist Rutherford County personnel with a manhunt for a suspected killer over the weekend.
The male suspect remains at large, but it was determined that he was not in Wilson County.
The subject of the search is currently under investigation in a homicide case. Authorities indicated that he is likely armed and dangerous.
The subject is described as “Hispanic” and being approximately 6 feet tall. At the time, the suspect was also said to be wearing blue jeans and boots.
According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Major B.J. Stafford, his department was alerted by Rutherford County officials early on Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. that a suspect was possibly in the area near the county line by Vesta Road, Couchville Pike and McCrary Road.
“Some intel came in that he was possibly in Wilson County,” Stafford said. “The scene (Rutherford County authorities) were working at is close to the county line. We were there in a supportive role.”
Stafford mentioned that the department felt a be on the lookout for (BOLO) was warranted to alert nearby neighbors of the possible threat.
“We had multiple agencies with K-9s on the scene,” Stafford said. “We had a bloodhound K-9 tracking a scent. We had an aircraft, and we had drones.”
The aircraft deployed during the search was a helicopter with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“We exhausted a thorough search everywhere we could,” Stafford said. “After that in depth of a search, we determined the suspect must be somewhere else.”
The WCSO remained in the area near the county line while the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation.
