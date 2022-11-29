GROWTH PLAN 1

There is a map of the current proposal for the growth plan, as discussed by the Wilson County Growth Plan Coordinating Committee. Residents will have a chance to address the committee about the plan during public input meetings in January.

The Wilson County Growth Plan Coordinating Committee has been reconvened and will hold public input meetings in January.

The committee’s purpose was detailed in a press release, which reads, “This committee is primarily charged with agreeing upon designated growth boundaries within which a particular municipality may annex and incorporate land into their City limits, subject to the specific permission of the landowner being proposed for annexation. The Growth Boundaries, once adopted, may also serve as jurisdictional boundaries between regional planning commissions.”

