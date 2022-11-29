The Wilson County Growth Plan Coordinating Committee has been reconvened and will hold public input meetings in January.
The committee’s purpose was detailed in a press release, which reads, “This committee is primarily charged with agreeing upon designated growth boundaries within which a particular municipality may annex and incorporate land into their City limits, subject to the specific permission of the landowner being proposed for annexation. The Growth Boundaries, once adopted, may also serve as jurisdictional boundaries between regional planning commissions.”
Current changes proposed include an expansion of Mt. Juliet’s growth boundaries, as well as an expansion proposed by Watertown.
Wilson County Development Services Director Tom Brashear said that the changes to the growth plan were initially proposed by Mt. Juliet.
“I believe there’s been some discussion about different infrastructure technologies that may be available in the county that the city of Mt. Juliet is apprehensive about being in their planning region, predominantly the step system, which is a public sewer system,” Brashear said.
The STEP system is offered by the Waste Water Authority of Wilson County. Sewage treatment effluent pumps (STEP) are a system used to safely dispose of household waste and return it harmlessly to the soil.
“Once the request is made, the county mayor is obliged to reconvene the meeting,” Brashear said. “They’ve had several meetings of the committee to discuss the issues that Mt. Juliet wanted to discuss, and it resulted in the map that was attached to the press release being developed by the different communities that were involved.”
The changes to the growth plan submitted by Watertown will also be reviewed at the public input meetings.
“Their proposal had to do with the fact that there’s at least one large acreage landholder that at present is just outside their current planning region,” Brashear said. “If sold off and developed, it stands to impact the city of Watertown’s infrastructure.”
For the public input meetings that will be held in January, notices for meetings will come out near the end of the year.
