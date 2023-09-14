Approximately 200 alumni and guests attended the Wilson County High School reunion, which was held on Sept. 2 in Lebanon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.
The reunion theme was “Keeping History Alive.”
The event was organized by Spence Talley.
The festivities featured keynote address speaker Mary Brewster Wood, a 1959 graduate of Wilson County High School.
Other activities included a show of fashions, school history, reflections, memorial observance, recognition of teachers, calling of classes, and musical selections by the reunion choir.
Music was provided by DJ Kerry Marable and photography by Wilson Media.
Attendees hailed from various cities throughout the United States.
— Submitted
