Monday is Memorial Day, the annual day of remembrance in which America pays homage to the servicemen and women who laid down their lives in defense of the country.
Memorial Day traces its roots back to the Civil War, and the establishment of national cemeteries. It was originally known as Decoration Day, only becoming federally recognized as Memorial Day in 1971.
Officially, a moment of remembrance is held at 3 p.m. (local time) to recognize the deceased’s sacrifice.
There will be a few events going on Monday around the county to recognize Memorial Day.
The Wilson County Veterans Plaza, next to the Wilson County Veterans Museum, will be the site of a Memorial Day ceremony that begins at 9 a.m.
Major Gen. (Ret.) Bryan Watson, a 34-year Army veteran and a 1982 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, will serve as the guest speaker. His tours of service include Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
Watson retired in 2016 but continues to serve as a senior mentor for Army engineers. He teaches executive leader development courses to private businesses as part of Thayer Leadership, based out of West Point, and is the president of the Army Engineer Association.
In addition to the ceremony in the veterans plaza, a field of flags will be presented in Mt. Juliet by the Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281. Those flags will be flying all weekend.
There will also be flag ceremonies in several cemeteries throughout the county on Monday.
