Staffing shortages have reared their head in the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and the Wilson County School System. Now, the sheriff is sounding a similar alarm.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan laid it all out bare before the Wilson County Budget Committee during a recent workshop, where department heads presented their needs list for the upcoming fiscal year.
“The night of the meeting, we were down to 20 correctional officers,” Bryan said.
One of the key contributors to the exodus of officers is competition from the private sector. Bryan indicated that exit interviews had revealed the big push to be compensation and salary, in addition to the more stable hours provided with a first-shift job.
According to the sheriff, that number of vacancies represents approximately 15% of the manpower needed to staff the jail. While his current staff is able to cover the lapses in personnel, it requires logging significant overtime hours.
“We have officers that welcome the overtime,” Bryan said. “It’s a good thing for them, but we are paying a lot of money (on a per-hour basis) for that overtime.”
So long as the department remains short on staff, Bryan said that his budget will have enough to cover the extra overtime expenditures. However, that short-term solution lacks long-term viability, especially as Bryan’s department prepares for the imminent jail expansion, which is due to be completed by August of 2023.
Bryan said that the shortage can have safety implications as potentially dangerous roles at the jail are filled by people working excessive hours.
Jobs at the jail entail just about anything and everything necessary to operate the building. Bryan indicated that correctional officers are cross-trained to be able to perform a variety of functions.
“You have people in the living area, doing routine checks on inmates in the pods with them,” Bryan said. “You have officers delivering meals and overseeing inmates within their living area. Other posts include things like working control towers or in the booking area designated for the intake of inmates.”
Bryan mentioned that the jail expansion is being built in such a way that it does not have to open all at one time but can be safely done in phases. Still, the new opening will require an additional 10 individuals to staff it, in addition to the approximately 20 officers that the department is currently down.
By design, the jail expansion will require fewer personnel to staff.
“The jail is expensive, but it’s not as expensive as the employees you have to pay every year,” Bryan said. “We designed it so it would be less of a hit to staffing. We put technology in place where before we may have needed two, now we can do the job with one officer.”
Although his current officer log reflects a shortage, Bryan indicated that he could function without the additional officers at this time, but he wants it on the record that he would need them by next year.
The budget committee will hold a meeting at 6 tonight to review needs lists from department heads, as it continues through the budget process for the upcoming year. The meeting will be held in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon.
