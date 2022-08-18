Plans for an agricultural learning center got closer to fruition on Monday after the Wilson County Commission voted to appropriate $2 million for its construction.
Wilson County commissioner Sue Vanatta indicated that the commission had been working on the project since October of 2018 after people started tuning in to watch Squeakers, the sow who gave birth to piglets at the Wilson County Fair, courtesy of the Edwards Feeds’ Facebook stream.
Due to the overwhelming support from the live stream natural birthing event, local officials endeavored to build a birthing barn.
“It has been a work in progress, but it is coming to fruition now,” Vanatta said. “That’s $2 million that the county gave and then another $1 million from the state of Tennessee for money that came in for the fair.
Vanatta mentioned that Edwards had also raised and contributed significant funds for the project.
“It will kick it off, start the first phase of it, and just keep growing,” Vanatta said. “Once we break ground, I think more people will be interested in it.”
Once completed, the building will have hatcheries, a vet clinic, a milking parlor, and a hydroponics setup. Vanatta is hopeful that the ag learning center will remain true to its name.
“It’s going to be an educational facility for adults and children,” Vanatta said. “There are so many children who have never seen a cow or never seen a pig. It amazes me, because I grew up on a farm. To hear people say that, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ To have Wilson County school children, Wilson County adults, and to reach out to surrounding counties and states can be a great tourist attraction.”
According to Edwards, it will allow a connection between students and the farm without breaching any safety regulations.
“Right now, you can’t take pigs to school, because it is considered a biohazard,” Edwards said. “This will allow us to invite them to use our building.”
The many elements of the building expand the possibilities of how different kinds of groups, such as Future Farmers of America or 4-H, can use it. For example, Edwards mentioned that a kitchen on site could be used for anything from canning to cooking classes.
“Everything about the buildings is about education, and that is what our goal has been throughout the project,” Edwards said.
The vote was not unanimous, with two commissioners, Lauren Breeze and Robert Fields, voting against it. Breeze supported her opposition as a means of fiscal practicality.
“As I just ran for county commission on the platform of fiscal conservatism, I have to share this information,” Breeze said on Monday. “The fund balance for capital projects is at $13,012,118. To be able to pass the pay raises, we have also put in a permanent $3-million transfer out of capital projects annually, which means that this fund will no longer grow like it has in the past.”
Funding for the pay raises resulted from a study that the county commissioned to get employees up to a competitive market rate. It passed earlier this year. Breeze raised concerns that pulling such a large amount of money out of the capital projects budget so early in the fiscal year might border irresponsibility.
“I don’t know if anybody has looked at the numbers like that, but I think it is really important for us to take that into consideration before we allocate 21% of our fund balance on August 15,” Breeze said.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard mentioned on Monday that the county can afford the $2 million but did not say that he leaned one way or the other.
“Do we have $2 million in capital projects to fund the learning center ... the answer is yes,” Maynard said. “What Commissioner Breeze is referring to is that if you look at the budget for (fiscal year) 2022-23, we are only projecting a $200,000 surplus once you take the extra money that we are transferring out of capital projects and into debt service.”
Maynard added that he understood where Breeze was coming from.
“We are unlikely to see the same level of growth,” Maynard said. “We have gotten used to being able to reach over into (capital projects) at various points during the year. That may or may not be the case six months or eight months from now.
“My answer has not changed. You can afford to do that at the present time. But I understand exactly what (Breeze) is saying.”
