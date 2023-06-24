The Wilson County Republican and Democratic parties’ executive committees filed their letters with the Wilson County Election Commission calling for a Republican and Democratic primary to be held on March 5, 2024.

The deadline for the local parties to give notice to the election commission of their intention to hold a county primary was June 20. The local primary will include Wilson County property assessor, school board members for zones 1, 3, 5 and 7 and at at-large member of the Lebanon Special School Board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.