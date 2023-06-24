The Wilson County Republican and Democratic parties’ executive committees filed their letters with the Wilson County Election Commission calling for a Republican and Democratic primary to be held on March 5, 2024.
The deadline for the local parties to give notice to the election commission of their intention to hold a county primary was June 20. The local primary will include Wilson County property assessor, school board members for zones 1, 3, 5 and 7 and at at-large member of the Lebanon Special School Board.
Candidates for any eligible office who run as a member of the Republican party, Democratic party or as an independent may begin picking up their petitions on Oct. 16 and will have until Dec. 14 at noon to file. The only candidates included on the March 5 county primary ballot will be those seeking the nomination of the political party that have requested a primary election. The winners of the March 5 county primary will appear on the Aug. 1, 2024, Wilson County general election ballot as their party nominee, along with any independent candidates that qualified on Dec. 14, 2023.
Primary elections are nominating elections that are established and administered according to state law.
Tennessee code defines primary election as an election held for a political party for the purpose of allowing members of that party to select a nominee or nominees to appear on the general election ballot. Those eligible to vote in primaries are voters who are bona fide members of or affiliated with the political party in whose primary they seek to vote; or voters who, at the time they seek to vote, declares allegiance to the political party in whose primary they seek to vote and states that they intend to affiliate with that party. Voters who are not affiliated with either party and consider themselves independents don’t participate in the primary election. They have their vote counted in the August general election.
The winner of the party primary election goes on to represent their party in the general election. The general election is the election where all voters — Republican, Democratic and independents — make the final choice between the party and independent candidates for a specific office.
The winner of the general election will take office on Sept. 1, 2024.
“We encourage anyone with questions about primary elections, qualifying as a candidate, how to be an active part of the election process as a poll worker to contact the Wilson County Election Commission,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith.
To gain an in-depth understanding of how elections are administered in Wilson County, the election commission will be offering a one-day election institute on Aug. 12 The class covers every aspect of elections in an informal interactive setting. Information and the registration form can be found at https://www.wilsonelections.com/election-institute.
The Wilson County Election Commission also offers programs about elections and voting for any interested group. To schedule your group presentation, ask questions about election-related issues or learn how you can be involved, contact the Wilson County Election Commission by calling 615-444-0216, emailing info@WilsonElections.com, online at www.WilsonVotes.com, or in person by visiting 230 East Gay St in Lebanon.
