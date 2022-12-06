Wilson County poll officials gathered on Nov. 29 at Lebanon’s Fiddlers Gove for a Christmas dinner to honor and thank them for their service in 2022.
The dinner was hosted by Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith and the election commission staff.
“This event is a small gesture for us to say thank you to these special men and women that make elections in Wilson County so good,” Smith said. “Their smiles, competency and commitment to fair and honest elections is inspiring. The service they provide to the voters of Wilson County is tremendous.”
Attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner, prizes and several holiday games. There was even a visit from Santa and an elf. The tables were decorated in a holiday theme by the election commission staff. Local businesses donated gifts, and the meal was provided in appreciation for the poll workers service to the county.
More than 350 Wilson County voters served as poll officials in the three elections held in 2022. Each election had its own unique ballots and situations. They were trained for their specific responsibilities before each election to competently process voters during early voting and on Election Day.
Voters were often greeted at the polls by smiling workers who were well-prepared to register and guide each voter through the voting process.
Wilson County has four early-voting sites, as well as 18 Election Day vote centers in an attempt to make casting a ballot as convenient as possible in every election. The three elections saw varying degrees of participation.
With more than 102,000 eligible voters, the May 3 election had a turnout of 13.58% of the registered voters, with a 17.47% turnout on Aug. 4 and a 43.7% turnout for the Nov. 8 election.
Early voting sites and Election Day vote centers are fully staffed in anticipation that every eligible voter will participate in the election.
Innovations in election administration over the years have increased efficiency and added an additional level of voter confidence with the paper-ballot marking system. Each election is unique and presents an opportunity to improve the process. Through all the improvements, Wilson County poll officials have been striving to master the technology and procedures necessary to successfully administer every election.
There are many opportunities to participate in elections as the election commission begins to prepare for the next scheduled elections in 2024.
“We encourage anyone interested in joining this elite group of poll officials to submit the poll worker application found at www.WilsonElections.com,” Smith said. “Wilson County is growing, and there will always be a need for additional poll officials.”
For more information, contact the Wilson County Election Commission by calling 615-444-0216 or by visiting www.WilsonVotes.com online.
