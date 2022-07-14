Local school officials doubled down on their opposition to comments made by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn during a Wilson County School Board meeting on Monday evening.
In a show of solidarity with educators across the state, board members unanimously supported a rebuke of Arnn’s remarks, approving a motion to “condemn the statement by Mr. Larry Arnn and affirm our belief in our teachers as professionals, whose work requires specialized knowledge and skills and attention to the many needs of our students in order to be successful.”
Additionally, the board took issue with Gov. Bill Lee for not defending educators.
“We further condemn the failure of Governor Lee to rebuke Mr. Arnn for his comments and request the elected representatives and senators for Wilson County to condemn his comments as well,” the motion read.
Carrie Pfeiffer, the Wilson County School Board member for zone 1 and a former public educator, said that she was “personally insulted by Arnn’s words.”
Pfeiffer indicated a desire to address the issue with a united front.
“Over the course of the last week, I had read statements from most of my fellow BOE members but felt that it was necessary for us to speak as more than just individuals,” Pfeiffer said. “As a representative Board, we speak with one voice when we pass a resolution.”
Wilson County School Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson did not hold back during a time for comments, applauding his fellow board members for their diplomacy before explaining himself.
“You all have been very diplomatic in what you said, but now I want to tell you something,” Tomlinson said. “I am just as disappointed with our governor for him sitting there and listening to this talking head say the things he said and not ever really show any emotion at all or even much less say anything about you’re wrong Larry (Arnn) ... we aren’t like that in Tennessee.”
Tomlinson added that he would like to see the call to local elected officials to decry Arnn’s comments included in the board’s motion.
“I would like to add in (the resolution) that we expect and request that our elected senator and representatives take a stand too as to how they feel about that,” Tomlinson said.
In a statement published on his Facebook page, Rep. Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon) indicated that he was appalled by Arnn’s comments.
“As the son and the spouse of educators, I am appalled at the recent comments made by Larry Arnn about teachers,” Boyd said. “These comments were not only disrespectful to all educators but completely wrong. Teachers not only have one of the most important jobs out there but also put a tremendous amount of time and work into completing their own education and training before being allowed to do so. Teachers deserve all of our appreciation and respect. You certainly have mine.”
Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) had not returned requests for comment as of Wednesday.
