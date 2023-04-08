After the Wilson County School Ethics Committee Meeting in February, only one of the complaints filed about zone 4 school board member Joseph Padilla was not dismissed.
On Tuesday night, that complaint was brought before the school board for further review.
The option brought to the board by the ethics committee was a possible censor. A motion that the board dismiss the complaint and to not move forward with censor was passed, with six votes in favor and one abstention.
Green Hill High School teacher Melissa Prince filed a complaint against Padilla after a photo of her classroom appeared on the evening news without her consent, alongside an interview that he did. Her complaint also referenced Padilla’s posting of a link on his school board member Facebook page that led to a list of teacher salaries. When clicking on her salary, Prince was also able to easily find her address.
“Now, I realize that my salary and address can be found online, but I cannot fathom why a school board member is connected to putting my full name on the evening newscast, casting both me and a group of students I support in a negative light while simultaneously making it easy for the community to access my personal information,” Prince said. “I have been a teacher for 24 years now, and never have I been treated this unfairly.”
Zone 2 school board member Beth Meyers asked Padilla that when he posted the salary link, if he put anything in the post in reference to Green Hill High School. He said that he did not. She asked him if he encouraged anyone to look up any teacher or Prince. He said he did not.
Meyers also asked Padilla what his intent in posting the link was.
“We were in debate,” Padilla said. “The director’s contract extension was coming up, and people were comparing salaries to different districts. So, I didn’t feel it would be appropriate for me to look up any employee. I simply posted and said, ‘If you would like to look up any contract of anybody that works in Wilson County or the state, feel free to reach out to your board member, because we’re going to be voting on the director’s contract.’ ”
Padilla said that his intent was giving his constituents a tool to find the information they were asking him for.
“I want to be held accountable,” Padilla said. “If I did something wrong, I would admit it to you right now. I’m strong in my convictions that I did nothing wrong. That is why I decided to come up here and try to let you know that I’m passionate about this, because it might not be a big deal to you ... but to me, the truth matters, and the truth doesn’t need an apology.”
Before making the motion to dismiss the complaint, Meyers explained her hesitation with moving the complaint forward.
“I understand that emotions are high,” Meyers said. “I understand that sometimes we say things on both sides that can be taken poorly, but there’s three things that I’m struggling with here. No. 1 is there’s no indication or there’s no solid evidence that the image was directly given to the news. They could have gotten it in any possible way, especially if it was on the Facebook website. I’m assuming it was the Facebook website or district website. I’m not sure. The second is the assumption that the news article and the salary post were deliberate. In other words, was there any indication that that news article was directly related to the news story? Just because it occurred within a short time period doesn’t necessarily mean that it is connected. And the other one is ... there is no evidence that I can see in anything that I’ve looked at, that indicates that Mr. Padilla intended for people (to find the addresses). As I’m looking at that website, there’s all kinds of ads on that website.”
