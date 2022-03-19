As growth continues at such a fast clip in Wilson County, the Wilson County Schools Board of Education is moving to adjust accordingly, including looking at rezoning multiple schools.
While no official decisions were made during the board meeting on Monday evening, members were in agreement with the school district’s attendance supervisor, Stanley Moss, that a thorough, in-depth work session would be required to hash it all out.
Moss laid out a few of the real-estate developments that are forcing the school board’s hand to consider the influx of students that will result from these homes being filled, but new growth isn’t the only issue.
The rezoning discussion centered on the 2022-23 school year. Requests were made during the January school board meeting to look at rezoning for the upcoming school year, with the main focus being West Elementary School, which is currently above its enrollment capacity by more than 10%.
West Elementary was not the only school mentioned during the rezoning discussions. Stoner Creek Elementary School will be reopening next year, after reconstruction following the tornado damage, and its current enrollment totals already exceed 60% capacity.
The board also explored a third point about reviewing the capacity at other schools that surround West Elementary and Stoner Creek, like Elzie D. Patton Elementary School and W.A. Wright Elementary School, to see if additional leveling will help with projected growth totals.
WCS Board Member Carrie Pfieffer indicated that she was concerned that any temporary or interim move could be akin to a Band-Aid.
“Rather than trying to move small pockets of students from one school to another school, we need to look at it with the long-term vision of what we are doing,” Pfieffer said. “It’s going to require a system-wide rezone. Rezoning 100 students from one school to another school is just going to result in those students having to be rezoned again. That’s not in the best interest of our parents, students or school system.”
WCS Board Member Kimberly McGee mentioned that the neighborhood where she lived had five rezones during a 20-year span, which compromised the core of the community. She argued that is too often to rezone any neighborhood as she advocated for a long-term zoning solution.
WCS board member Jamie Farough also pointed to personal experience as it related to school zoning.
“I just want to give my input as a parent who has been impacted,” Farough said. “We have to drive all the way through town, passing schools my kids could have gone to to get to the school they were zoned for.”
Farough commented that she would like to see those kinds of commutes for district families considered in any rezoning.
“I want to make sure we are making this easy on our parents as well as our transportation department,” Farough said.
No date has been set for a rezoning workshop at this time. The WCS school board will reconvene again on March 31 for a regularly-scheduled work session in advance of its monthly board meeting on April 4.
