Wilson County Schools has once again been designated as a level 5 district by the Tennessee Department of Education for student academic growth.
This is the highest level that a district can achieve for student academic growth. This level 5 distinction was determined by state assessments that were administered during the 2021-2022 school year.
Nineteen schools across the district met or exceeded growth expectations.
The individual schools named level 5 for their overall 2021-2022 student academic growth include:
- Barry Tatum Virtual Academy
- Carroll-Oakland School
- Gladeville Middle School
- Lebanon High School
- Mt. Juliet High School
- Watertown High School
- Watertown Middle School
- West Wilson Middle School
- Wilson Central High School
“We couldn’t be more proud of this recognition for our district,” said Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell. “Our teachers and students are amazing through every grade level, and what they were able to accomplish through some challenging times, especially during the early parts of last school year with COVID-related disruptions, is just tremendous. This latest data shows the incredible resilience, determination and effort from our administrators, teachers and students. We will build off these successes as we move forward.”
WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability Dr. Jennifer Cothron added, “Demonstrating level 5 student growth over multiple years demonstrates the high quality of instruction within our classrooms. These scores indicate that our teachers and staff are growing students, regardless of their incoming academic level. Growing students at all achievement levels is a team effort, and it starts with our administrators and educators. They love their schools and their students and want to see those students succeed.”
More about the district’s 2021-2022 level 5 designation — and data — will be presented at the upcoming September board of education meeting.
