WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS RECOGNIZED PHOTO 1

Wilson County School was recently designated as a level 5 district by the Tennessee Department of Education for student academic growth.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

This is the highest level that a district can achieve for student academic growth. This level 5 distinction was determined by state assessments that were administered during the 2021-2022 school year.

