The state of Wilson County is secure, according to its mayor, Randall Hutto, who delivered remarks at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Hutto identified key pillars of that security, from resilience to education to economic growth.
“You find out what you are made of when times get tough,” Hutto said. “However, we have had rainbows to our storms.”
Despite recurring, destructive obstacles, the mayor said that Wilson County had not declined. Instead, it has risen to the occasion. Hutto was not strictly referring to the multiple tornados, floods or the COVID pandemic but rather all three.
“We’re called by our Lord to love your neighbor as yourself,” Hutto said. “That’s not necessarily the guy who lives next door to you. And that’s what Wilson County did (after all three of these disasters.)”
Education
A robust educational environment lends itself to another point of pride for the mayor.
“We collect tax dollars to spend them, not to hoard them,” Hutto said. “The most important investment you are going to make is into the school system. I can hold the money in our pocket as long as you want me to, but if you don’t invest in students ... (it will be a mistake).”
According to the mayor, those educational opportunities play into other features of Wilson County’s strength, like growth and development.
“Education is the No. 1 reason people move to Wilson County,” Hutto said. “I believe in my opinion we are the best in education in the state of Tennessee. I came from a place (the Lebanon Special School District) where I compared our scores (to other counties’) all the time.”
Hutto took it a step further, discussing the professional career opportunities in the county that might help retain talent after high school or college graduation.
“There are great jobs right here that you see every day, and we want our (graduating) students to know that,” Hutto said.
Public safety
In the mayor’s eyes, a commitment to keeping the public safe also sets Wilson County apart from other places in Tennessee.
Wilson County’s emergency management agency (WEMA) has been impacted by staffing shortages caused by departures from the department, at times operating around 75% capacity. Many of those that have left cited inadequate wages for the job demands as their reason for leaving. That has caused a ripple effect as the county has been forced to creatively maneuver manpower to maximize coverage with its limited resources.
Addressing that lingering issue, Hutto indicated that it has been asked on more than one occasion, “Mayor, you’re shutting down stations?”
While that may be the case, Hutto explained that it was a byproduct of the county’s EMA model and its mission to provide around-the-clock coverage to rural areas. In surrounding counties, Hutto added that other emergency agencies have more centralized facilities, so they don’t have to shut any of them down because “they are all in the same building.”
To address wage disparities, Hutto said that he wants to transition the routine pay study that Wilson County conducts on a three-year cycle to a two-year cycle instead, in order to keep up with job market volatility.
“Just like you want the best educator teaching your children, we want the best, most qualified people in the back of those ambulances with you,” Hutto said. “We don’t want to be above every other county. We just want to be close enough (that) our people don’t drive outside Wilson County to work.”
Health
Citing health metrics like life expectancy, Hutto pointed out that Wilson County is one of the healthiest counties in the state.
“Twenty-nine% of the county is age 55 or older,” Hutto said. “We are second in life expectancy behind only Williamson County. Our senior citizens are very important. They volunteer, and they have money to spend.
“If seniors come in (from other places), it’s a plus for the county.”
Finances
Turning his attention to the financial health of Wilson County, Hutto expressed pride about its AA bond rating.
“There are only two counties with a AAA bond rating,” Hutto said. “We are working our tails off to get there. We balanced the budget the last three years. The year before last, we finished in the black, $1.4 million. This year, we finished in the black, $7 million. We got there with COVID dollars, but we didn’t take it and blow it. Now, our general fund balance is $20 million. Why save it ... because you never know when you might need it.”
Development and growth
Growth has been a central component for Hutto’s tenure in office.
“We are the third-fastest-growing county in the state,” Hutto said. “We’re known across the nation for economic development. You are on the map. That’s why (businesses) come here, because they know that what you have is the No. 1 location. You’re within a day’s drive of 70% of the nation’s population.”
Closing message
Hutto opted to end on a personal note, wishing for everyone that the best part of their day is when they get to spend time with their family.
“I’m guilty of dedicating too much time to work,” Hutto said. “In this world, you will have trouble, but take heart for I have overcome the world. It’s not if you will have trouble ... it’s when. We will all have troubles.
“(Make sure you never) take your family for granted. Through COVID, through the storms, through all your relationships, spend that time at home. I guaran-daggum-tee, it is the most important thing you can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.